Alford was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Alford has seen inconsistent time in the majors over the past four seasons and has only logged 75 plate appearances at the top level during that time. He's never been able to get things going with a .155/.200/.254 slash line and a 40 percent strikeout rate. He demonstrated some speed this season with three stolen bases over 13 games, but he'll now be removed from Toronto's 40-man roster. Given his lackluster results in the majors, it's unclear whether he'll find a new home via waivers.
