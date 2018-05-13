Alford will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

With the Blue Jays opposing left-handed starters in three straight games, Alford has been a fixture in the lineup throughout the series with Boston while the lefty-hitting Curtis Granderson has settled into a bench role. Alford has recorded one hit in six at-bats over the first two games of the series and is just 2-for-12 overall since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo earlier this month, so he'll likely need to step up his performance if he hopes to retain a short-side platoon role in the outfield.