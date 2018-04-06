Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Expected to be optioned when healthy
Alford (hamstring) is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo once healthy, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
He has resumed light running and has taken batting practice since suffering the injury in spring training. Alford was having a strong spring before getting hurt, and the expectation is that he could eventually earn a promotion to the majors if he is producing at Triple-A. The big challenge for the oft-injured outfielder will be to stay healthy once he comes off the disabled list.
