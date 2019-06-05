Alford (undisclosed) returned to action with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

The 24-year-old left Saturday's game with an injury, the nature of which was never disclosed, but regardless it seems he's fine after taking a couple days off to recover. Following the 0-for-4 showing, Alford's line with Buffalo is now down to .216/.295/.363, so he's not exactly making a strong case to return to the majors. Alford remains on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster.