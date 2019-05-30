Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Finding form at Triple-A
Alford went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Nothing went right for the outfielder in April after his demotion from the big-league roster after just one game, but Alford has been productive in May, slashing .292/.376/.449 through 23 games with two homers, three steals, 15 RBI and 17 runs. The Jays haven't yet found a dependable center fielder since trading away Kevin Pillar, so the 24-year-old Alford could get another shot in Toronto if he keeps hitting, but time is running out for him to prove he has a future in the majors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Headed to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Takes over in CF•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Taking over for Pillar•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Promotion likely imminent•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Not joining big club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...