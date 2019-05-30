Alford went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Nothing went right for the outfielder in April after his demotion from the big-league roster after just one game, but Alford has been productive in May, slashing .292/.376/.449 through 23 games with two homers, three steals, 15 RBI and 17 runs. The Jays haven't yet found a dependable center fielder since trading away Kevin Pillar, so the 24-year-old Alford could get another shot in Toronto if he keeps hitting, but time is running out for him to prove he has a future in the majors.