Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Flashes power and speed
Alford went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk, a stolen base and an additional run scored Wednesday against the Phillies.
Alford put the Blue Jays up 3-0 in the second inning with his two-run shot off Seth McGarry. It was the outfielder's first homer of spring, and he added his first stolen base later in the game after drawing a walk. At this point, Alford still appears to be on the outside looking in at an Opening Day roster spot.
