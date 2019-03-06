Alford went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk, a stolen base and an additional run scored Wednesday against the Phillies.

Alford put the Blue Jays up 3-0 in the second inning with his two-run shot off Seth McGarry. It was the outfielder's first homer of spring, and he added his first stolen base later in the game after drawing a walk. At this point, Alford still appears to be on the outside looking in at an Opening Day roster spot.