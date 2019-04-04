Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Headed to minors
Alford was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Socrates Brito, who was acquired from the Padres earlier in the week, will take Alford's spot on the active roster. The 24-year-old appeared in just one game during his brief stint with the Blue Jays, going 0-for-3. Alford hit .240/.312/.344 with five homers and 17 stolen bases in 105 games for Buffalo last season.
