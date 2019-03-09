Alford went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and a double in Friday's split-squad game against the Pirates.

Hitting sixth as the designated hitter, Alford didn't feast on inferior pitching either. Both homers came off Trevor Williams, while the double -- a blast that short-hopped the wall in deep left-center field -- came off Mitch Keller. The 24-year-old outfielder is now rocking a .333/.368/.889 slash line through 21 spring plate appearances, and while the Jays' outfield might be too crowded to afford him a real shot at winning a spot on the Opening Day roster, Alford has the talent to put together a big campaign at Triple-A Buffalo and re-establish his place in the organization's future plans if he can just stay healthy.