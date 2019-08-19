Triple-A Buffalo placed Alford on its 7-day injured list Saturday with an unspecified injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Alford had just rejoined the Buffalo roster on Aug. 7 after an oblique injury had kept him out of commission for nearly six weeks. It's not known if his latest health setback is related to the oblique, but Alford's injury might hurt his chances of joining the Blue Jays when big-league rosters expand in September. Forrest Wall was promoted from Double-A New Hampshire to take Alford's spot on the Buffalo roster.