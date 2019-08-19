Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Injured again
Triple-A Buffalo placed Alford on its 7-day injured list Saturday with an unspecified injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Alford had just rejoined the Buffalo roster on Aug. 7 after an oblique injury had kept him out of commission for nearly six weeks. It's not known if his latest health setback is related to the oblique, but Alford's injury might hurt his chances of joining the Blue Jays when big-league rosters expand in September. Forrest Wall was promoted from Double-A New Hampshire to take Alford's spot on the Buffalo roster.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Ready to play at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Working through hitting program•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Nine-game hitting streak at Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Fans three times in return•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Nursing injury•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Finding form at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...