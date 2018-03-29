Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Lands on 10-day DL
Alford (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The initial estimates on his return date would have him back in action sometime in the back half of April. Once healthy, he may be optioned to Triple-A to get more reps in the upper levels of the minors.
