Alford (wrist) was transferred to Double-A New Hampshire to begin the next phase of his rehab assignment, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

This is a positive sign related to Alford's overall recovery, as it indicates the team is confident with his rehab progress thus far. The 23-year-old went just 3-for-21 over eight strikeouts over six games at High-A Dunedin, mainly serving as the designated hitter before starting as the centerfielder for Tuesday's contest. Alford has been out of action since May while rehabbing from a broken hamate bone, and likely slots back in as a reserve outfielder for the Blue Jays upon his return.