Alford (wrist) was transferred to Double-A New Hampshire to begin the next phase of his rehab assignment, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

This is a positive sign related to Alford's overall recovery, as it indicates the team is confident with his rehab progress thus far. The 23-year-old went just 3-for-21 over eight strikeouts over six games at High-A Dunedin, mainly serving as the designated hitter before starting as the centerfielder for Tuesday's contest. Alford has been out of action since May while rehabbing from a broken hamate bone, and likely slots back in as a reserve outfielder for the Blue Jays upon his return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast