Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Moves rehab to Double-A
Alford (wrist) was transferred to Double-A New Hampshire to begin the next phase of his rehab assignment, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
This is a positive sign related to Alford's overall recovery, as it indicates the team is confident with his rehab progress thus far. The 23-year-old went just 3-for-21 over eight strikeouts over six games at High-A Dunedin, mainly serving as the designated hitter before starting as the centerfielder for Tuesday's contest. Alford has been out of action since May while rehabbing from a broken hamate bone, and likely slots back in as a reserve outfielder for the Blue Jays upon his return.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Heads to Dunedin for rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Lands on DL•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Making MLB debut Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Heading to big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: In discussion for MLB spot•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Returns after injury scare•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...