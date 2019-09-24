Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Nabs first homer, steal of 2019
Alford went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run Monday in the Blue Jays' 11-10 win over the Orioles in 15 innings.
Alford didn't enter the contest until the bottom of the ninth inning, but he certainly made his presence felt both at the plate and on the bases. He collected his first stolen base of the season after reaching on an infield single in the bottom of the 13th, then walked off the Orioles with a two-out blast in the 15th for his first big-league homer. With Toronto ruling out Lourdes Gurriel (appendectomy) for the season earlier Monday, Alford could see a decent number of at-bats during the team's final five contests.
