Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Nine-game hitting streak at Buffalo
Alford went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
The mercurial 24-year-old has heated up once again, putting together a nine-game hitting streak during which he's slashing .472/.558/.667 with a homer, six steals (in nine attempts), six runs and six RBI. Alford's overall .257/.339/.410 performance for Buffalo is still mediocre, but the Jays have yet to settle on a regular center fielder since trading away Kevin Pillar. If Alford can stay healthy and show some consistency, he could get another shot at a major-league role in the second half.
