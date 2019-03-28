Alford won't be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Tigers, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

In the aftermath of Wednesday's trade that sent Kendrys Morales to the Athletics, multiple reports suggested Alford was assume Morales' spot on the 25-man roster. Instead, the Blue Jays elected to bring on a similar first-base/designated-hitter type in Rowdy Tellez to fill the void. Though he won't crack the Opening Day roster, Alford should be near the top of the list for a callup if the Blue Jays should require an extra hitter at any point this season.