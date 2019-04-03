Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Not starting Wednesday
Alford is not in the lineup Wednesday against Baltimore.
Alford started his first game after getting called up Tuesday, going 0-for-3 at the plate. He'll sit Wednesday, with Randal Grichuk in center field and Billy McKinney in right. The playing-time break down in the Jays' outfield is yet to become clear.
