Alford exited Triple-A Buffalo's 7-2 loss to Rochester on Saturday with an unspecified injury, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what led to Alford's departure, but he received just one plate appearance before exiting Saturday and didn't see any action in Sunday's series finale. The 24-year-old is slashing an underwhelming .226/.306/.378 in the International League this season, dimming any talk of a potential promotion even though center field remains a clear area of need for Toronto.