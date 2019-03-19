Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Optioned to minors
Alford was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Alford had four homers and a .978 OPS in 16 spring games, but that wasn't enough to earn him an Opening Day roster spot. The 24-year-old still has more to prove at the Triple-A level, as he hit just .240/.312/.344 there last season.
