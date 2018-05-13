Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Optioned to Triple-A
Alford was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Alford saw fairly regular playing time this past week, but only notched two hits in 14 at-bats while posting a 6:2 K:BB over that stretch. The Blue Jays want him playing every day, but considering he appeared overmatched against big-league pitching, they are opting for him to get those everyday at-bats at the Triple-A level. If he gets rolling, he could return to take on an everyday role for the big club, but there's no knowing when that might be. Teoscar Hernandez, Kevin Pillar and Curtis Granderson will see the bulk of the starts in the outfield going forward.
