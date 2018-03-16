Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Out 3-6 weeks
Alford will miss 3-to-6 weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Injuries continue to be a big part of the story with Alford, as they have been since he got into pro ball. This eliminates any slight chance he may have had of breaking camp in the big leagues. He should open the year on the disabled list at Triple-A and then spend first month or two in the minor leagues before possibly being summoned to the majors if he is producing.
