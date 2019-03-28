Alford will make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kendrys Morales was dealt to the A's on Tuesday, opening the door for Alford, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo last week, to break camp with the big club. The 24-year-old outfielder flashed some of his upside during spring training, slashing .242/.342/.636 with four homers and a pair of stolen bases in 16 games. He figures to fill a reserve outfield role for the Blue Jays, though he could carve out a bigger role for himself if he makes the most of his opportunities.

