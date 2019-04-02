Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Promotion likely imminent
Alford could soon be in line for a promotion to the big leagues after the Blue Jays traded Kevin Pillar to the Giants on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Alford had been vying for a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster during spring training, but the lack of an available full-time role for the 24-year-old may have influenced the organization's decision to send him back to Triple-A Buffalo. Now that Pillar is out of the picture, the Blue Jays don't have a natural center fielder on the roster, so it shouldn't be long before Alford is summoned to fill the void. While Alford should acquit himself fine defensively, how he might perform at the plate is more of a question mark. Alford does boast some impressive raw power, but it didn't show up in games last season, as he managed an underwhelming .656 OPS while striking out in 26.9 percent of his 417 plate appearances at Buffalo.
