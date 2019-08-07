Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Ready to play at Triple-A
Alford (oblique) wrapped up his rehab assignment with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate earlier this week and has been transferred back to Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Alford is still listed on Buffalo's 7-day injured list, so it's possible that he's merely being evaluated before the next step in his rehab program is decided rather than being reinstated to the Triple-A roster. The outfielder, who has been on the shelf since late June with an oblique injury, went 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits during his four-game stint in the Gulf Coast League.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Working through hitting program•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Nine-game hitting streak at Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Fans three times in return•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Nursing injury•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Finding form at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Headed to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...