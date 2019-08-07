Alford (oblique) wrapped up his rehab assignment with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate earlier this week and has been transferred back to Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Alford is still listed on Buffalo's 7-day injured list, so it's possible that he's merely being evaluated before the next step in his rehab program is decided rather than being reinstated to the Triple-A roster. The outfielder, who has been on the shelf since late June with an oblique injury, went 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits during his four-game stint in the Gulf Coast League.