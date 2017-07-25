Alford (wrist) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned to Double-A New Hampshire, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Alford landed on the disabled list in late May with a left wrist fracture and has been working through a minor-league rehab assignment in the last couple of weeks. The young outfielder has progressed well enough to return to full-time action and will be deployed with the Double-A New Hampshire club. He could work his way into a big-league reserve outfield with solid play in the minors.

