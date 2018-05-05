The Blue Jays recalled Alford from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Alford has been at Triple-A since returning from a Grade 2 hamstring strain in mid-April, and has struggled with a .154/.214/179 slash line and 16 strikeouts in 39 at-bats. Curtis Granderson exited Friday's game against the Rays with hamstring tightness which could open up some at-bats, but the severity of the injury is currently unclear.