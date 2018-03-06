Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Slated to open year at Triple-A
Alford is likely to start the season at Triple-A Buffalo, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.
The Blue Jays have a crowded outfield heading into the season, but Alford should get a chance at some point in 2018. Manager John Gibbons recently raved about Alford's progress. "Probably the biggest turnaround I've ever seen as long as I've been in the game," Gibbons said. "From two or three years ago in spring training when I've seen him until now, he was a raw kid with tremendous athletic ability. Now, he's really turned into a baseball player. He's got a great swing. He's still figuring some things out, but the sky's the limit." A former college football star, Alford has flashed impressive power and speed in the minors as well as an advanced feel for the strike zone given his level of experience. He is already on the 40-man roster.
