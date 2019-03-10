Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Spring rampage continues
Alford went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
He also struck out in his other two at-bats, but that will probably do little to tap the brakes on the hype train. Alford now has three homers in the last two days and four on the spring, to go along with two steals and a .333/.391/.952 slash line. While the Jays' big-league outfield seems set to begin the regular season, and the 24-year-old managed only a .656 OPS in 105 games for Triple-A Buffalo in 2018, Alford's offensive explosion serves as a reminder that he was one of the organization's top prospects not that long ago, before injuries sapped his performance. If he's healthy and ready to take a step forward, he could make an impact in the majors later this summer.
