Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Summoned to majors
Alford was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Alford will join the Blue Jays for the final two weeks of the season after slashing .240/.312/.344 with five homers and 17 stolen bases across 105 games with Buffalo. The 24-year-old has flashed power and speed in the minors, though he's struggled in his limited big-league opportunities, hitting just .136/.208/.182 across 24 plate appearances with the Blue Jays over the past two seasons. Alford will look to build on his major-league body of work down the stretch, though it's unclear how much he'll start with Billy McKinney, Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Pillar already sharing three outfield spots.
