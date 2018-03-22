Alford (hamstring) was able to hit in the batting cage and run in the outfield Thursday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Alford has started to resume activities after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain this past weekend. The injury is expected to keep him sidelined for another 2-to-5 weeks and he's likely set to begin the 2018 season on the disabled list at Triple-A Buffalo.