Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Takes cuts in cage
Alford (hamstring) was able to hit in the batting cage and run in the outfield Thursday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Alford has started to resume activities after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain this past weekend. The injury is expected to keep him sidelined for another 2-to-5 weeks and he's likely set to begin the 2018 season on the disabled list at Triple-A Buffalo.
