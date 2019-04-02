Alford is starting in center field and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Orioles.

He was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day following the trade that sent Kevin Pillar to the Giants. It seems pretty clear that Alford is now going to be given a chance to establish himself as Toronto's center fielder of the future. He has had trouble staying healthy and he has failed to consistently produce in the upper levels of the minors. That said, Alford's above-average speed could allow him to steal double-digit bases and he has enough raw power to approach 20 home runs this season if he maintains an everyday job.

