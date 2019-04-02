Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Taking over for Pillar
Alford was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
This move was inevitable after the Jays traded Kevin Pillar to the Giants earlier in the day. Alford now appears poised for a shot at everyday work in center field for the big club. He has had trouble staying healthy and productive in the upper levels of the minors, but he has the raw tools to hit 20-plus homers and steal around 20 bases, so he is worth an add in many formats. Don't expect him to hit for a very high average as a rookie.
