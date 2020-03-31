Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Tough path to roster spot
Alord may have a difficult time making the big-league roster this season, Andrew Stoeten of The Athletic reports.
Alford is out of options, but that doesn't guarantee him a spot. The 25-year-old owns a .145/.203/.218 slash line in 59 big-league plate appearances to date and hit just .167/.167/.250 over 24 plate appearances in Grapefruit league action. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk, Derek Fisher and Teoscar Hernandez all appear to have locked-down places on the big-league roster, with Jonathan Davis and Billy McKinney also in the mix for the fifth outfielder spot, should the Blue Jays elect to carry five outfielders.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Decade Fantasy Team
Who were the best players of the last decade? We built our All-Decade teams for 2010 through...
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...