Play

Alord may have a difficult time making the big-league roster this season, Andrew Stoeten of The Athletic reports.

Alford is out of options, but that doesn't guarantee him a spot. The 25-year-old owns a .145/.203/.218 slash line in 59 big-league plate appearances to date and hit just .167/.167/.250 over 24 plate appearances in Grapefruit league action. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk, Derek Fisher and Teoscar Hernandez all appear to have locked-down places on the big-league roster, with Jonathan Davis and Billy McKinney also in the mix for the fifth outfielder spot, should the Blue Jays elect to carry five outfielders.

More News
Our Latest Stories