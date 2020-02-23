Alford stole three bases -- one of which resulted in the eventual winning run -- in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

The 25-year-old is out of minor-league options, so it's either head north with the big-league club or head to the waiver wire for Alford this spring. He's making his case early with his legs, but the outfielder will also need to prove he can handle himself defensively in all three spots and contribute a little with his bat if he's going to win a spot on the Jays' bench. The most important thing for Alford this spring might be to just stay healthy, however -- he played only 96 games last year between the minors and majors, and he's never played more than 125 in any season in his career.