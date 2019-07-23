Blue Jays' Anthony Alford: Working through hitting program
Alford is going through a hitting program as he works his way back from an oblique injury, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
Alford has been on the injured list with Triple-A Buffalo since late June. He's played in just a single game for the Blue Jays this season and owns an unremarkable .256/.340/.405 slash line in 62 games for Buffalo.
