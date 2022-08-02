site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Anthony Banda: Loses roster spot
The Blue Jays designated Banda for assignment Monday.
Toronto traded for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop to fortify the bullpen, so Banda was expendable. Banda had a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 26 innings through 30 appearances.
