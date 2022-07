Banda was traded from the Pirates to the Blue Jays for cash considerations Saturday.

Banda was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Monday, but he'll land a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster. If the southpaw joins the major-league roster at some point, he should serve as a middle reliever after he posted a 6.41 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 19.2 innings over 23 relief appearances to begin the year.