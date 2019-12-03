Blue Jays' Anthony Bass: Avoids arbitration
Bass avoided arbitration Tuesday by signing a one-year deal with the Blue Jays.
Bass will make $1.5 million in 2020, per Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca. The righty finished 2019 with a solid 3.56 ERA in 48 innings for the Mariners but was designated for assignment and claimed by Toronto in late October. He'll compete for the top setup role in front of Ken Giles.
