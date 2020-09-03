Bass pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning Wednesday against the Marlins leading to his fourth save of the season.

With the recent departure of Jordan Romano (finger) to the 10-day injured list and Ken Giles (forearm) still building up his arm strength, Bass became the Blue Jays' only realistic candidate to handle the closer role. The right-hander earned his first save since Aug. 8 and as he was able to withhold a run from scoring for the first time in his last three appearances. Both Romano and Giles are expected back in 2020 but until either one of them returns, Bass figures to remain as the team's primary closer.