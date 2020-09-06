Bass (2-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while recording just one out in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Bass entered with a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but gave up a leadoff homer to Xander Bogaerts to tie the game. Bass then walked J.D. Martinez before Christian Vazquez reached on a fielder's choice. Vazquez would cause Bass problems, as the Red Sox catcher stole second and reached third on a throwing error by Blue Jays catcher Caleb Joseph. The collapse was complete when Vazquez scored on a Yairo Munoz fielder's choice. It was Bass's second blown save of the year. He now has a 2.79 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 19.1 innings. The 32-year-old will likely continue as the closer in the near term, but Ken Giles (forearm) would likely assume ninth-inning duties when he returns.