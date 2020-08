Bass pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

Bass whiffed Christian Vazquez before getting fly-outs from Kevin Pillar and Jackie Bradley to finish the inning in a mere eight pitches. The 32-year-old Bass has yet to allow a run in 6.1 innings this year, with just two hits and a walk against him so far. Expect the right-hander to continue in the closer role while Ken Giles (forearm) is out.