Bass (1-0) pitched two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three to earn the win in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning victory over the Orioles.

Bass was unavailable over the weekend, but he's pitched three scoreless innings in the last two games versus the Orioles. He was able to get the win Tuesday after the Blue Jays put up a run in the top of the 10th inning. Bass has a 2.45 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, nine strikeouts and three saves through 10 appearances. He should continue to be in the conversation for late-inning work when healthy.