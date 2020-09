Bass was perfect across 1.1 innings Sunday, striking out one and earning the save against the Phillies.

Bass came into the contest with two on and two out in the eighth inning and escaped the danger with a one-pitch groundout against Jay Bruce. He then needed just 13 pitches to quickly retire the top of the Phillies lineup in the ninth to earn his sixth save of the season. Bass is sporting a 3.42 ERA and 19:6 K:BB over 23.2 innings.