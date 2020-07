Bass will be the Blue Jays' closer in the absence of Ken Giles (elbow), Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Just how long Bass will hold the role remains to be seen, as the results of Giles' MRI are not yet known. Bass saved five games for the Mariners last season but is hardly a prototypical closer, as his decent 3.56 ERA in 48 innings came with a modest 22.8 percent strikeout rate.