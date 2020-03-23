Blue Jays' Anthony Bass: In mix for set-up role
Bass remains among the top options to set up for Jays closer Ken Giles when the regular season finally begins.
The veteran right-hander has turned his career around the last two seasons thanks to a spike in velocity -- Bass averaged a career-high 95.4 mph with his fastball in 2019. His sinker-slider arsenal doesn't generate many whiffs, but he could be the reliever called upon in high-leverage spots when the Jays need a double play rather than a strikeout. Bass recorded career highs in saves (five) and holds (six) last season, and while he probably won't match the former, he could reach double digits for the first time in the latter category.
