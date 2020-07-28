Bass gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander is the Jays' closer for now after Ken Giles (elbow) landed on the IL, and Bass had little difficulty converting his first chance. He has yet to give up a run over three appearances and 3.1 innings to begin 2020, but his 2:0 K:BB is an accurate reflection of his lack of dominance. Still, as long as he doesn't implode, he should see the bulk of the work in the ninth inning for Toronto until Giles is healthy.