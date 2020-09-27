Bass struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to record his seventh save of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Rafael Dolis got the save Thursday, but Jays manager Charlie Montoyo elected to give his regular closer some extra rest prior to the postseason and let Bass pick up his second save of the week. The right-hander's first season with the Jays has gone well, and Bass has a 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 25.2 innings with two wins and three holds in addition to his saves.