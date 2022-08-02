The Blue Jays acquired Bass and right-hander Zach Pop from the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for infielder Jordan Groshans, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Bass arrives in Toronto in the midst of an exceptional 20-appearance run in which he submitted an 0.46 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in 19.2 innings while gathering six holds. Though he won't be a threat to Jordan Romano's role as the Blue Jays' closer, Bass should provide an upgrade over the team's existing setup options. He'll also be more than a rental piece for the Blue Jays, as his contract contains an affordable $3 million team option for 2023.