Bass worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning against the Braves on Wednesday to earn his second save of the season.

He also worked around the worst missed-strike call in MLB this season, a pitch right down the heart of the plate called a ball. Bass did not have a single swinging strike on 16 pitches, but he got the job done regardless and it's clear that he has the job pretty much all to himself while Ken Giles (forearm) is sidelined.