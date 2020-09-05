Bass struck out one in a perfect seventh inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season during the first game of a doubleheader against the Red Sox.

After going nearly a month without a save, Bass has now picked one up in consecutive appearances. He's been effective however he's been deployed this season, posting a 2.37 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 19 innings, but his flexibility will likely bump him from the closer role once Ken Giles (forearm) or Jordan Romano (finger) get healthy.