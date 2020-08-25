Bass was unavailable Monday when Jordan Romano got the save but is available Tuesday against the Red Sox and manager Charlie Montoyo said he is comfortable with either pitcher saving games, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano is the current Jays reliever du jour after Bass held that title a couple weeks ago. It sounds like they both will continue to get save chances in the short term, and Bass could be the guy if a save chance were to arise Tuesday. Ken Giles (forearm) continues to progress and could take the closer's job back sometime in September.