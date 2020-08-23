Bass (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays fell 2-1 to the Rays in 10 innings, allowing an unearned run on a hit and an intentional walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Brought in to get the final out of the ninth inning in a tie game, Bass returned for the 10th but couldn't hold Tampa at bay with the speedy Manuel Margot beginning the frame at second base. Despite the stumble, the right-hander still has a 2.13 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 12.2 innings, but manager Charlie Montoyo's recent usage of him suggests Bass is just one of the high-leverage arms, along with Jordan Romano and perhaps a couple others, who could get regular save chances for Toronto over the final part of the season.